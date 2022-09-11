Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CMI opened at $218.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.80 and its 200 day moving average is $205.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

