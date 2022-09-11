Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

