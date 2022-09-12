12,000 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,477,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $5,523,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 227,059 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMWB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SMWB opened at $8.12 on Monday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

