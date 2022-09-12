13,609 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OSK opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.62%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

