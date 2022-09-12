26,886 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

