33,609 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

