3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $123.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $115.98 and a 12 month high of $187.92.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

