4,398 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.57.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.