5,228 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

