766 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

