a.k.a. Brands (AKA) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -16.46 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.77 billion $827.28 million -6.12

Analyst Recommendations

a.k.a. Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 167 1020 3300 46 2.71

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 233.64%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.91%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.32% 318.46% -7.67%

Summary

a.k.a. Brands competitors beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

