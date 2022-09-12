Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,202,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $498,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Accenture by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $290.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

