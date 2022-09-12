Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

ACN stock opened at $290.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.14. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

