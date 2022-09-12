Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 41,474 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE VLO opened at $113.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

