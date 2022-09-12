Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 58,683 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,683 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
