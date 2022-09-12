Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 387.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

