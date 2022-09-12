Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

