Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.