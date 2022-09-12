Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $489.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $394.78 on Monday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.10 and a 200-day moving average of $411.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

