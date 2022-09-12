Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adyen in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Adyen’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,311.67.

Adyen Stock Up 2.6 %

Adyen Company Profile

ADYEY stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Adyen has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $32.95.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

