Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $44.11 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 935,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

