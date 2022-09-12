Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

AKBA stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.