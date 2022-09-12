Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.56 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

