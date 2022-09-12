Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $2,097,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

