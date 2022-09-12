Allbirds (BIRD) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allbirds to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -6.01 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 23.74

Analyst Ratings

Allbirds’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allbirds and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 9 0 2.60 Allbirds Competitors 234 1278 1995 58 2.53

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 154.73%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.24% 15.69% 7.66%

Summary

Allbirds competitors beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.