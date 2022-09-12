Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
NYSE:AAU opened at $0.23 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.