Alpha Square Group S LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $264.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.45. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

