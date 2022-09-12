Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes $13.52 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,523,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 24 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.