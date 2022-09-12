Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $111.78 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

