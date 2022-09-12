Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

AMZN opened at $133.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

