American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

American Well Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,904 shares of company stock worth $2,324,802. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in American Well by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at about $6,121,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

