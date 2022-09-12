Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,619 shares of company stock worth $972,686. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 49,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

