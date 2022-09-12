Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,863,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 898,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,878,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Cowen cut their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:APH opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.