Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEL. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.