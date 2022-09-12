Analysts Offer Predictions for Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rain Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RAIN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

RAIN opened at $5.70 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

