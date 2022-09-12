Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT at $28.75

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. BTIG Research began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 2,453,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Annexon Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

ANNX stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

