Analysts Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $30.63

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.88. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

