Analysts Set Haleon plc (LON:HLN) PT at GBX 321

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.88).

Several brokerages have commented on HLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 261 ($3.15) on Friday. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,740.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other news, insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). In other Haleon news, insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

