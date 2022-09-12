Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) recently:

9/9/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00.

9/6/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $133.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

8/3/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $59.00.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

