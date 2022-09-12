Analyzing Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -123.98% N/A -175.27% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.81 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $39.67 million 0.78 -$17.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Legacy Education Alliance and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

(Get Rating)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.