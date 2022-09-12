Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $292.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.44 and a 200-day moving average of $289.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

