Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $170.00 price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.37 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

