Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asana in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

