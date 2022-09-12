ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 375.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $501.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.83. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

