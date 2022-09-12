ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASOS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASOS’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get ASOS alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,302.22.

ASOS Price Performance

About ASOS

Shares of ASOMY opened at $7.84 on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.