ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.19 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. ATI’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ATI will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

