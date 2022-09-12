Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 27,454 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $201.02 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.84.

