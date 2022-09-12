Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $7.62 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 69,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

