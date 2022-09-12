Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 239,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,008,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

