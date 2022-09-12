Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $7.23 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCD opened at $259.52 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.66. The company has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

